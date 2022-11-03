Each fall, thousands of visitors flock to New Braunfels for a 10-day celebration of sausage, beer and polka music.
The German heritage celebration draws big crowds to the Hill Country, and festival organizers have a few tips for locals and tourists to stay safe and have fun.
Wurstfest executive director Suzanne Herbelin said festivalgoers should bring an ID, cash and a credit card.
“It’s easiest to just leave everything else at home,” Herbelin said. “Use good common sense, and we should have a great time.”
A team of local law enforcement agencies and fire departments provides security on the festival grounds.
All Wurstfest gates have metal detectors, and every bag is subject to a gate check.
Banned items include:
· Illegal drugs
· Guns, knives and other weapons
· Outside drinks and food
· Pets
· Chairs
· Bikes and skateboards
Lost and found items can be turned into the information booth.
Festival staff bring the items into the office each night.
Herbelin reminded attendees not to drink and drive and to walk only in areas designated for pedestrians.
“Controlling your consumption is a good idea,” she said.
Wurstfest organizers encourage attendees to take advantage of ride-share services and the WurstWagen shuttle service from Rockin’ R River Rides.
Several EMTs will be at the festival grounds.
“They can take care of everything from medical emergencies to bee stings,” Herbelin said.
Traffic delays are inevitable with the large celebratory crowds, said New Braunfels city spokesperson David Ferguson.
“There’s going to be lots of extra people in town, so if people can drive with patience and kindness, that would be great,” Ferguson said.
Part of Landa Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during Wurstfest.
The Texas Department of Transportation closed the sidewalk from Zink St. to Landa Park Dr. because the retaining wall needs repairs.
To keep up with the festival visitors, the city will close the westbound lane of that section of Landa Street under the railroad overpass to cars, but keep it open to pedestrian traffic.
The eastbound lane will remain open to drivers.
During big events like Wurstfest, the New Braunfels Police Department uses federal Selective Traffic Enforcement Program funding to increase patrols.
The money, distributed by the Texas Department of Transportation, helps officers focus on speeding enforcement, along with intoxicated or distracted drivers.
NBPD received nearly $76,000 in STEP funds for this fiscal year.
“We encourage people to slow down, put the cellphone down, buckle up and never drink and drive,” Ferguson said.
For more information about the 10-day festival, visit wurstfest.com or call (830) 625-9167.
