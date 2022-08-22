Comal County has gone without a lawman of the year since the pandemic.
That changed Thursday, Aug. 18 when the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club presented Deputy Gilbert Bustos of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office with the Ed Murphy Memorial Award for his service.
“There’s so many great (candidates) here at the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and I was the chosen one,” Bustos said. “It’s exciting being recognized for the hard work we do out there and responding to these crisis calls, and being able to be a great tool for the Sheriff’s Office and for the community.”
Before Bustos began his career in law enforcement in the mid-1990s, he was in a rut and was looking for a way to get his life together.
Bustos started in corrections for the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office three years later. He continued working in corrections and eventually went to the police academy before passing the test to become an officer.
For the last 23 years Bustos has been working with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and currently serves as a mental health peace officer on the mobile crisis outreach team, which he helped to develop and implement.
The lawman and the team respond to situations such as domestic disturbances and trespassing linked to mental illness or drug and alcohol abuse. Partnering with local mental health providers like Hill Country Mental Health, Bustos works to get help for those in mental health crises.
The award recipient was selected by the Noon Lions from a list of nominations submitted by members of law enforcement. Bustos was nominated by Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds, who applauded Bustos’ professionalism and compassion in assisting those who need help in his application for consideration.
“We are blessed and fortunate to have him as part of this office,” Sheriff Reynolds said.
Bustos received the honor in front of members of law enforcement, esteemed members of the community and the Noon Lions Club, and Lola Murphy, the widow of whom the award was named for.
Murphy’s husband, Ed Murphy, lost his life in a helicopter crash while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect in 1981.
His memory is carried on with the award given out by the New Braunfels Breakfast Lions Club, which merged with New Braunfels Noon Lions Club to form a single club, for several years up until the pandemic.
“I am very honored to be asked (to attend the ceremony) each year, especially this year after we’ve all been closed down,” Murphy said.
The award was accompanied by a donation to the 100 Club, an organization that financially helps the families of fallen first responders, from the Noon Lions Club.
After years without handing out the award, the newly formed Noon Lions Club was ecstatic to reinstitute the award, and looking forward to potentially expanding to include first responders such as firefighters and emergency medical service personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.