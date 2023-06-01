On May 23, the Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) hosted a celebration to present the Jensie Madden Comal Conservation Award to sisters Joyce Moore and Cindy Martinez.
Leading up to the award presentation, Ryan Spencer, executive director of the CCCA, shared a few words about the meaning of the Jensie Madden Comal Conservation Award.
According to Spencer, those given the award have shown to be determined leaders, visionaries and have focused on preserving water, wildlife, and land.
“Our recipients today have dedicated themselves to protecting an incredible natural resource in our county and state, and … I want to say thank you,” Spencer said. “Your efforts have helped to ensure that countless generations of future Texans will be able to explore, connect and leave inspired by one of the pristine and ecologically significant waterways in our state and you have protected one of the greatest representations of Karst Geomorphology in the State of Texas.”
Spencer then revealed that the award consisted of two parts: a proclamation from the board declaring the two recipients as award winners and two handcrafted bowls carved from a fallen mesquite tree that originally was next to the Comal River.
The award was presented by Dr. Andrew Sansom, Research Professor of Geography and Executive Director of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State.
“These two women have demonstrated to us that landowners are willing to commit to protect their lands beyond their generation,” Sansom said. “Because of what Joyce and Cindy have done, The Nature Conservancy’s work at Honey Creek and then Honey Creek Ranch, there’s going to be almost 6,000 acres of protected lands around that watershed.”
According to Moore, it didn’t take long for them to decide they’d now protect Honey Creek Springs and the longest cave in Texas.
After all, Moore looked into conservation easements for around 30 years; initially, the two knew they wanted to do it but weren’t sure they could financially.
“It’s an important piece of property to us; it’s our legacy,” Moore said. “To everyone else, it’s just a piece of private land that’s been saved, but it’s our home. This is where our roots are … we had to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.