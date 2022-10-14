Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part series from the League Of Women Voters-Comal Area prior to the upcoming elections this November.
In the first article of this series, we discussed how to register to vote. Now that you’re registered, it’s time to find out how to get out there and actually vote.
This fall you can vote early, vote on election day (Nov. 8), or vote by mail, if eligible.
Comal County offers 12 days of early voting from Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4, including the intervening Saturday and Sunday.
How do I find out what’s on the ballot?
Enter your address on VOTE411.org to create a personalized ballot, compare candidates, and read candidate responses to questions posed by the League of Women Voters-Comal Area (LWV-CA). Visit the County election websites, votecomal.com andwww.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections for sample ballots.
Please note, some districts changed after the 2020 census.
How do I decide who to vote for and where they stand on the issues I care about?
The easiest way to find out who’s running for office and what they believe is to get your hands on the LWV non-partisan Voters Guide which you can view online at VOTE411.org or lwvcomal.org/voting or find in a printed version at public libraries, food banks, and other community locations. LWV-CA has also posted some recorded local candidate forums on its YouTube channel, @LWV Comal Area.
Where do I go to vote?
Comal and Guadalupe counties use voting centers, which means that you can vote at any polling location in the county you’re registered in. These locations will be listed on the County websites, votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
Local libraries should also carry a list of voting sites as early voting draws nearer.
How do I vote by mail?
To vote by mail in Texas, you must be:
• 65 years or older
• Sick or disabled
• Out of the county during early voting and election day
• In jail or but otherwise eligible to vote
• Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after election day.
To obtain a vote-by-mail ballot, you can either go to www.votetexas.gov to download and print an application or call your local elections office to request one. lwvcomal.org/voting offers an easier to read application to download, as well as instructions and tips. Voters are advised to include both the last four digits of their social security number and their Texas driver’s license number. If the application or mail-in ballot and envelope are incorrectly filled out, they can be rejected. Thousands of mail-in ballots and applications have been rejected in 2022.
After filling out the form, you must then mail it or take it to your elections office and it must be received at that office by Oct. 28 in order for you to vote in the November 2022 election.
What identification will I need to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day?
You will need to present any of the following forms of identification: a Texas driver’s license, Texas personal ID card, Texas election ID issued by DPS, a Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID with photo, a U.S. passport, or a US citizenship certificate with photo.
If you don’t have any of those forms of ID, you can present a valid voter registration card, a certified birth certificate, a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or any other government document with your name and address.
The Election Protection Coalition, 866ourvote.org, offers a Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683 to call if you encounter a problem at a polling location, like intimidation or attempts to keep you or others from voting.
Misinformation
Misinformation is a widespread problem in America, especially now that so many people get their news and information from social media. How can you become a better informed and more intelligent consumer of news and information?
You can consider the following when you read or listen to a news story: What is the source of the story and who is the original author? What is the motive of the source? Do the authors leave out important facts or alternative perspectives? Is the information current or is it outdated and perhaps no longer true?
Some useful websites for fact checking include factcheck.org, leadstories.com, politifact.com and snopes.com. For more on media literacy, go to www.lwvcomal.org/media_literacy. For more on media literacy, go to www.lwvcomal.org/media_literacy.
The League of Women Voters is a 501(c)3, nonpartisan, political organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. LWV never supports or opposes candidates for office, or political parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.