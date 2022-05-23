New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.