oters will head to the polls on Tuesday to bring the contentious Texas House District 73 Republican runoff between former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel and veterans’ non-profit executive Carrie Isaac to a close.
The winner will face Democrat Justin Calhoun to succeed outgoing three-term Republican incumbent Kyle Biedermann.
Voters will decide that race, among a handful of runoffs for federal, state and local positions in Tuesday’s party primary runoffs. The winners will become Democratic and Republican party nominees in the Nov. 8 general elections.
Most local offices were decided when Republican incumbents easily won reelection bids in the March 1 primary. A handful of party nominees for state and federal offices will be determined today, such as the 207th District Court race between New Braunfels’ Tracie Wright-Reneau and Wimberley’s Mark Cusack, and bids in
New Braunfels’ four congressional districts.
U.S. Representatives for Districts 21 and 35, all within Comal County, and Districts 15 and 35, likewise in Guadalupe County, will be selected in November. Also up for grabs are 14 state offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, half the Texas Senate, and three justiceships each on the state Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals.
District 73 Texas House
In the March primary, Casteel won 45.6% of the vote, while Isaac captured 44.8%. The candidates crisscrossed each other’s home territories last weekend to better their primary margins, which Casteel led 10,847-9,775 in Comal Country, and Isaac ahead in Hays County, 2,950-2,119.
Casteel, an attorney, served two three-year terms as mayor, and his final three months during the pandemic. Isaac and husband Jason have been Hays County residents for 17 years, with Jason serving nine years as state representative.
Statewide races
Tuesday’s GOP top draw pits George P. Bush, a son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, against Ken Paxton, the state’s two-term attorney general. George P. Bush is the last of his family still in public office and finished 20 percentage points behind Paxton in a four-way primary.
Since then, Bush’s efforts to close the gap have centered on emphasizing Paxton’s legal troubles, including an ongoing FBI investigation into corruption accusations and a separate 2015 indictment on securities fraud charges. Paxton, who has denied wrongdoing, has broad party support and the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Also statewide GOP voters will select nominees to succeed Bush as land commissioner and for railroad commissioner; Democrats are choosing nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and land commissioner.
U.S. House
In Comal County, Democrats will select Ricardo Villarreal or Claudia Zapata to face GOP incumbent and District 21 U.S. House Rep. Chip Roy, while Republicans will select either Michael Rodriguez or Dan McQueen as their nominee in the District 35 U.S. House race against Democrat and former Austin City Council member Greg Casar.
Early turnout
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said Comal County’s six early voting locations were swamped Friday, the final day of the five-day early voting period.
Unofficially, 12,403 of the county’s 125,866 registered voters cast ballots (9.85%), roughly half of the two-week early turnout for the primary which ended with 23.23%, or 28,909 ballots from 124,414 registered voters. The downtown elections office led with 3,305 in-person votes, with Mammen Family Library in Bulverde second with 1,837, and the county’s Goodwin Annex (1,635) and St. Francis Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake (1,624) rounding out the top four.
Comal’s total included 2,457 of 3,155 absentee ballots that will continue to be counted through Wednesday. Jaqua said the number of mail-in ballot rejections has drastically decreased since the March 1 primary, when 380 were rejected under the new elections guidelines. She said only 73 were rejected for the May 7 elections and even fewer for this latest runoff.
Guadalupe County
District 28 U.S. House Rep. Henry Cuellar’s bid for a 10th term in has run head-on into a reenergized national battle over abortion rights. His position as one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress has become a central issue in his runoff against Jessica Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney and abortion rights supporter.
The winner will face the GOP runoff winner, Cassy Garcia or Sandra Whitten, in November. Democratic U.S. House leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are standing by Cuellar despite his staunch anti-abortion views.
The runoff is a test of how much abortion rights will energize voters in the midterm elections. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion last month showed that the court may overturn abortion rights this summer. That has shaken up what was already a close — and increasingly costly — race.
Cisneros finished roughly 1,000 votes behind Cuellar in the primary, and the runoff is as close as Cuellar has come to losing his 17-year grip on the seat.
Guadalupe County Democrats will select Michelle Vallejo or Ruben Ramirez as their nominee in U.S. House District 15, while Republicans will choose Seguin’s Stephen Germann or Cibolo’s Joel Hicks as the new Precinct 4 county commissioner.
Voters there tallied 4,877 ballots at six polling locations and 1,319 through the mail for 6,196 total, or 5.46 % of 113,504 eligible voters. Hays County, where 10.01% of eligible voted in the GOP primary last March, unofficially tallied 5.24% for early voting for the runoff. Election Day voting at dozens of polling sites in both counties begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
For more, visit the county’s elections website, www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm, or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTER LOCATIONS
COMAL COUNTY
Comal County voters may cast ballots at these locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:
• VC 1, Comal County Senior Center, 655 Landa Street, New Braunfels.
• VC 2, Mammen Family Public Library, Meeting Room A, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde.
• VC 3, Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake.
• VC 4, Freedom Fellowship Church, Foyer, 410 Oak Run Point, New Braunfels.
• VC 5, ESD 4, Fire Station No. 4, 215 Rebecca Creek Road, Canyon Lake.
• VC 6, Lakeside Golf Club, 405 Watts Lane, Canyon Lake.
• VC 7, Vintage Oaks Amenity Center, 1250 Via Principale, New Braunfels.
• VC 8, Peace Lutheran Church, Foyer, 1147 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels.
• VC 9, Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels.
• VC 10, Comal County Bulverde Annex, JP 2 Courtroom, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde.
• VC 11, Cibolo Creek Community Church, 30395 Ralph Fair Road, Boerne.
• VC 12, Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge.
• VC 13, Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire/EMS at Johnson Ranch, 30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde.
• VC 14, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, Courtroom, 3079 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels
• VC 15, Knights of Columbus Club Hall, 111 Landa Street, New Braunfels.
• VC 16, New Braunfels Public Library, 700 E. Common St., New Braunfels.
• VC 17, Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels.
• VC 18, New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, 734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels.
• VC 19, Eden Hill, Town Hall, 631 Lakeview Blvd., New Braunfels.
• VC 20, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain, Canyon Lake.
• VC 21, North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N. Cranes Mill Road, Canyon Lake.
• VC 22, Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 U.S. 281 North, Spring Branch.
• VC 23, Gruene Methodist Church, 2629 E. Common St., New Braunfels.
GUADALUPE COUNTY
Guadalupe County voters may cast ballots at these locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:
• VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney.
• VC 2, Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin.
• VC 3, Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury, Seguin.
• VC 4, Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin.
• VC 5, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Court, 214 Medical Drive, Seguin.
• VC 6, Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury.
• VC 7, Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM 621, Staples.
• VC 8, Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. State Highway 80, Luling.
• VC 9, TLU Alumni Student Center, Conference Rooms A/B, 1109 University Street, Seguin.
• VC 10, Redemptive Grace Ministries, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels.
• VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney.
• VC 12, Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin.
• VC 13, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St., Seguin.
• VC 14, Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin.
• VC 15, American Legion Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury, Seguin.
• VC 16, Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Drive, Geronimo.
• VC 17, St. Joseph’s Mission, 5093 Redwood Road, San Marcos.
• VC 18, The Silver Center, 510 E. Court Street, Seguin.
• VC 19, Central Texas Technology Center, Building B, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels.
• VC 20, The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin.
• VC 21, Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara.
• VC 22, Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo.
• VC 23, Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz.
• VC 24, Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz.
• VC 25, Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma.
• VC 26, Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 2600 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz.
• VC 27, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett Street, Marion.
• VC 28, Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz.
• VC 29, Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz.
• VC 30, Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Drive, Cibolo.
• VC 31, St. John's Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center Street, Marion.
• VC 32, New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin.
• VC 33, NBISD Transportation Building, 2621 Klein Way, New Braunfels.
• VC 34, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo.
• VC 35, Living Waters Worship Center, 3325 State Highway 46, Seguin.
