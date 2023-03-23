The March 18-19 edition of the Herald-Zeitung featured a New York Times article entitled “Who benefits from ongoing confrontations with China?” The article cites changes in US policy regarding the Chinese Communist Party that demand closer inspection.
Limiting economic ties and restrictions of business investments in China are mentioned. The State Department claims little success convincing the CCP to abide by American and international rules. Anthony Blinken stated that “Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.” The editorial admits that CCP “state-sponsored capitalism” harms democracy, yet insists we continue previous policies claiming mutual economic benefit while providing for advancing common initiatives, such as climate change.
The Times alleged previous policies encouraged competition while minimizing potential confrontation. The article says we should focus on out-competing China while CCP actions and rhetoric “be kept in perspective.” The Times says CCP leadership may not be united in confronting the US and that much commonality exists between us, such as pursuing a “common prosperity,” limiting “the worst excesses of capitalism,” caring for an “aging population,” and “how to slow the pace of climate change.” According to the article Biden’s continuation of Trump-era restrictions on trade and its imposition of a host of new restrictions is also a dubious strategy. The Times Editorial Board admits that some policy shifts may have been necessary for national security purposes, but this could potentially rationalize a protectionism that would not be in our best interests.
In sum, the Times suggests that current trends in our relationship do not bode well for the future of both countries. On the whole, the Times paints the behavior of the CCP in relatively benign terms while criticizing our departure from the previous policy. The extent to which the Times Editorial Board ameliorates the obvious direct threats posed to the security, well-being and freedom of American citizens is astounding.
It’s interesting that the Times article makes no mention of Covid-19 from the Chinese research lab in Wuhan resulting in over one million dead Americans and millions more around the world. There is much the Times neglects mentioning, such as the 100,000 American deaths last year due to drugs sourced in China, mainly from fentanyl. Although the Times makes glib reference to the CCP spy balloon that traversed the country, it fails to mention several other threats to national security: that Chinese hackers stole 23 million OPM files in 2015, that China has purchased over 380,000 acres of US farm land, much of it adjacent to sensitive military installations, that the Chinese-owned TikTok app is recognized as a significant spying device reportedly residing on the smart phones of over 150 million Americans and that a hot-bed of spying was dismantled when the CCP consulate in Houston was closed.
In addition there is no mention of the CCP’s ongoing intellectual property theft, or the numerous human rights atrocities such as forced organ harvesting, forced disappearances, arbitrary detention, and slave labor among others.
The FBI opens a Chinese counterintelligence case on average once every twelve hours. It’s time to abandon the presumption that the CCP is amenable to obeying a rules-based international order, that the policy of competition and engagement will deter the CCP’s dream of replacing the United States as the world’s leading power and that the greatest threats to American security are climate change and domestic terrorists.
Couldn’t the Herald-Zeitung have found a more objective source that addresses the CCP/US relationship?
