The stage was set Thursday night for an evening of Christmas sing-a-longs, nostalgic German carols and festive ballets.
Dozens of visitors flocked to picturesque Landa Park to immerse themselves in the New Braunfels art scene for the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council’s 42nd annual caroling event.
The caroling event, which has been a cherished New Braunfels Christmas tradition for decades, is typically held in Main Plaza, but this year the council decided to close a chapter in the event’s book to make way for new traditions.
“We miss the lights of the courthouse and we miss the lights of the bandstand … but Landa Park has a beauty of its own,” said Carol Bissett of the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council. “We have more room to spread out here and we don’t have to worry about the traffic quite so much, and we’re excited to start a new tradition here.”
This is the first year the event was held in its new home at Landa Park, and with the added space the council expanded its offerings to include hands-on activities, refreshments and booths.
The additional activities align with the purpose of the event and the council’s mission to support the arts and arts education.
“Art and history make culture and that’s who we are as a people in this town and it’s just a wonderful thing to celebrate,” Bissett said.
Before performances began families were invited to express their creativity with art projects in the arts and crafts pavilion.
With members of the Canyon Lake Art Guild on hand, kids rang in the holidays with paper crafts, and cookie and ornament decorating.
For more family fun attendees climbed aboard the Landa Park Train, which was decorated in lights for the holidays, for a ride around the historic park.
When 7 p.m. hit spectators gathered around the Dance Slab as members of the Gemischter Chor Hermonie, which is the oldest German choir in Comal County, took the stage to perform German Christmas carols.
The group has performed several times at the caroling event with last year’s performance consisting of a 25-minute concert that had eventgoers singing along.
This year the group celebrating its 85th anniversary performed two Christmas favorites with English and German verses and a short encore.
“There is that nostalgia aspect of what we do, but then we take it a step further and incorporate modern things — we turn it into great art,” said choir director Roger Steckly. “Great art makes people think about something a little differently — it’s not just sweet nostalgia. We go beyond that.”
Landa Park wasn’t the only new addition to the annual caroling event.
Fresh off its performance at Wassailfest, the American Dance Company made its first appearance at the caroling event to dance scenes from “The Nutcracker.”
“It’s just a classic, and I feel like it’s a story that everyone knows,” said Heather Nulf, one of the company’s dance teachers. “Through the art of dance, I feel like it’s a classic Christmas story that everyone thinks of ballet and the Nutcracker and Christmas — it’s just a Christmas tradition.”
Other performances included Overflow, Psalm 149 Dance Ministries, New Braunfels Performing Arts Academy and Circle Arts Theatre.
Despite the warm weather, there was plenty of Christmas spirit in the evening air.
People showed up in droves dressed in festive Christmas ware — bells at the wrists, candy cane stockings underneath gleeful dresses and Christmas lights strung around necks — to take the Christmas festivities in.
With the people of New Braunfels getting into the Christmas spirit, New Braunfels Performing Arts rose to the occasion offering photos with Buddy the Elf and Jovi from the movie “Elf” to help raise money to send the company to the Junior Theatre Festival.
Meanwhile, the council set up a spot to take photos with Jolly Old St. Nicholas, and provided a donation box to collect gifts for Toys for Tots.
The event had enough refreshments to go around with hot chocolate courtesy of Le Citron European Café and Bistro and popcorn from Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre.
The council is hoping the traditions created this year will last many years and that they can call Landa Park caroling’s permanent home.
