Canyon softball continues bringing home postseason accolades after finishing its 2023 campaign as the Class 5A state runner-up.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona and junior center fielder Harley Vestal earned a spot on the Texas High School Coaches Association Class 5A Super Elite Team.
Carmona was one of the top high school pitchers in the state, finishing the year with a 30-1 record in the circle with 17 shutouts. She also pitched a perfect game with 13 strikeouts against Boerne-Champion in a five-inning run-rule victory on March 14.
Vestal was Cougars’ leadoff hitter all season. Entering the state tournament, she had a .360 batting average. In game one of the Region IV-5A final series against Smithson Valley, she went 3-4 on the night with four RBIs, including a three-run homer to give Canyon a 10-0 run-rule victory.
Both players also earned recognition from District 26-5A, as Carmona was named MVP and Vestal won her second straight Offensive Player of the Year honor.
The pair helped lead the Cougars to a 32-1 record, a district title, their first state tournament appearance since 2019 and their first state final appearance since 2018.
