In the first contest between the two teams this season, Canyon softball defeated Smithson Valley Tuesday night at home.
What was initially touted as a matchup between two top District 26-5A competitors became a 7-0 shutout.
With the win, the Cougars remain undefeated with a 15-0 record and 5-0 in district play, while the Rangers (12-11 overall, 4-1 in district) dropped their first district game.
Canyon, once again, was led by senior pitcher Haley Carmona, who did not allow a run and struck out 16 batters.
Although the contest was a wet and muddy one, Carmona started the game with a one-two-three inning, striking out all three batters.
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the next frame as Markaylee Maldonado stole home plate and Sabrina Servantes hit an RBI single.
They scored another pair of runs in the bottom of the second as Shelby Miller scored on a catching error, and Harley Vestal hit an RBI triple for a 4-0 advantage.
Canyon got its final score in the bottom of the fourth as junior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin approached the plate with the bases loaded and hit a three RBI double.
Both teams will match up again next month, Friday, April 14 with the Rangers playing host that contest.
Until then, the Rangers will head back home to face Boerne-Champion at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
The Cougars will get on the road to play Seguin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Seguin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.