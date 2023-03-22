New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.