Canyon softball remains undefeated as it beat Boerne-Champion Tuesday afternoon in a 10-0 run-rule contest.
The Cougars sit with a perfect 12-0 record and are 3-0 in District 26-5A. The team is also 9-0 at home this season.
Pitcher Haley Carmona led the way with a perfect game through the five-inning matchup. She did not allow a base hit or a walk, striking out 13 batters.
In the first inning, the Chargers went three up and three down, with Carmona striking out two.
In the bottom of the inning, the Cougars took control, scoring three runs. The first of those came as Harley Vestal stole home plate from third. Canyon followed up with an RBI double from Sabrina Servantes. Canyon finished the frame when Carmona hit an RBI double for a 3-0 lead.
Back in the circle, Carmona pitched back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, gathering five more strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third, catcher Dee Dee Baldwin hit a two-run homer to center field, giving the Cougars a 5-0 advantage.
Carmona struck out another six batters in the subsequent two frames.
The Cougars finished the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Mackenzie Stindt and Riley Hester hit successive RBI singles to out their team up 7-0.
Vestal had two RBIs off a double for a 9-0 lead. An RBI single by Markaylee Maldonado closed the contest, giving the Cougars the win.
