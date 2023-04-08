Carmen Espinoza passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the age of 89. Carmen was born on September 14, 1933 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Maria Delores Espinoza; and siblings Francisco Espinoza, Prudencia Espinoza Herrera, Juanita Espinoza Mendoza, Herminia (Minnie) Espinoza Mejia and Victor Espinoza. Carmen is survived by her brother Julio Espinoza and his wife Poksun (Connie) of New Braunfels, and many nieces and nephews.
Carmen enjoyed working in the yard, going to church, sight-seeing and especially dancing. Everyone loved her tamales and she enjoyed sharing them. Carmen liked to socialize and worked at many events including Wurstfest and the Comal County Fair. She worked for New Braunfels High School from 1984-2003, and after retiring she enjoyed watching tv, sitting on her porch, watching the Cowboys and Spurs, reading the Herald and spending time with friends and family.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 13, 2023 with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM at Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Braunfels, TX with burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul I. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
