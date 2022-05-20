When Jackie Mason’s second grade class at Carl Schurz Elementary School read a series of articles that ran in the Herald-Zeitung about the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area in crisis they knew they had to do something to help get the dogs adopted.
Mason’s class brainstormed ways to help and together they came up with the perfect solution. Using a lesson on the powers of persuasive writing, Mason had the class write short bios for the dogs to sway potential adopters into taking them home.
“I’m really proud of them,” said Mason, who is also the teacher of the year for the school. “This is the end of the year and they’re ready to go home, but they’re taking on that last effort and doing something, which says a lot about their character.”
As part of the assignment, each student selected a photo of a dog from the shelter, which was accompanied by some information about the animal like its name and age, and set off to work on finding it a loving home.
Once at their tables, the pint sized biographers began to list out reasons why their particular dog should be adopted, and the reasons they came up with ranged anywhere from companionship and play time to exercise and dates to the dog park.
One kid wrote from the point of view of their animal, “if you’re adopting, I’ll be so happy and love you so much” while another penned, “I wish someone would have me. Can you please adopt me? I’m so sad because I have to stay (at the shelter).”
Along with the biographies, the kids enthusiastically drew portraits of the animals they had selected to profile. The artistic renderings of their real life counterparts drew attention to some of the most prominent features of the dog, such as their striking eyes or their floppy ears.
The writing and drawing exercise, which aided the kid’s development in those particular skill sets, brought together several different elements such as responsibility, empathy and community.
“It’s very important, and they are almost third graders now,” Mason said. “They’re getting more mature and more involved, and they help one another.”
One of the most difficult, yet most important aspects of the lesson was discussing the reasons why the shelter was overcrowded and what had to happen to some of the dogs to help allow the shelter to take care of them.
“I try to just give them facts as gently as possible and let them know what’s going to happen, and then if they have deeper questions about that I tell them to speak with their parents or counselors,” Mason said. “(We’re) talking about how when you care about something that you want to do something, and we’re doing the right thing by trying to make a difference.”
For the last several weeks the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area has been struggling with overcrowding due to owners surrendering their dogs and non-stop visits from animal control. Despite their best efforts to get the dogs adopted and out of the shelter, they had to make the difficult decision to put some of their least adoptable dogs to sleep.
The shelter has been able to alleviate some of the strain on their facilities by adopting out 13 dogs during an adoption event last weekend. While it barely made a dent in the shelter’s population, it did help clear the dogs from their hallways.
“I’m encouraged, if we can just keep up the pace and not get into another crisis (we’ll be ok),” said Sarah Hammond, the executive director for the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area. “But if animal control rolls up with six dogs, we’re in trouble again — we’re right on the line right now. We just got to move more out then come in.”
When Hammond caught wind of what the class was doing she was thrilled by the idea and couldn’t wait to get her hands on the works of art and the biographies the kids made for the dogs.
This is a wonderful story and fantastic idea for the second graders to assist in solving a real-world problem in a creative way. Well done, Ms. Mason and second graders!
