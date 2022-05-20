New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.