Carl E. Heiden Sr.

Carl Edward Heiden Sr. passed away on March 7, 2023, at the age of 90. Carl passed peacefully at his home in New Braunfels with his beloved wife Virginia by his side.
Carl was born in San Antonio on December 17, 1932. He went to St. Gerard Catholic High School, where he was active in Junior ROTC. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve. While enrolled at Saint Mary’s University, he was called to serve. Carl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a Radarman-Petty Officer Third Class, aboard the USS New Jersey during the Korean War.
Carl and Virginia married in 1957 and had three children, Carl Heiden Jr., Carla Scheel and Scott Heiden. In June, they will have been married 66 years.
Carl was a hard worker and known as a jack-of-all-trades. After his service, Carl became a successful salesman at Keebler Company, in the 1980’s he was a custom home builder and he finished his working career at the Mission Valley Textile Mill.
Carl was an avid golfer. He was a long-time member of the Landa Legends Golf Club and member of the Hole-In-One Club at Landa Park Golf Course. He made many great friends during his time on the course.
Carl is survived by his wife Virginia Heiden, brother James Lee Heiden Sr. of Florida. His children, Carl Heiden Jr., Carla Scheel and Scott Heiden, eleven grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Carl will be honored with military funeral honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, April 28th at 1:45pm. See you on the 19th hole Carl.
