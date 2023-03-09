Taking on caregiver duties for an ill or aging loved one can be daunting.
To help caregivers learn and connect with others in similar situations, Hope Hospice and EdenHill Communities hosted a day-long workshop on Thursday at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels.
The event aimed to “remove the fear and stress for people wanting to know how to help someone they love,” said Heather Harrison, development director for Hope Hospice.
“So many people are overwhelmed by not only the amount of options, but where to begin and how to pay for it all,” Harrison said. “We want to help people know what’s right for them.”
Terry Jackson, EdenHill sales and marketing director, said the organizers wanted attendees to view caregiving as an ongoing journey.
“We’ve been in this work for so long that we may forget how much we’ve learned,” she said. “For someone just starting out with this, it can be a blank slate, so we wanted to offer as many resources as possible.”
AARP estimates that one in five Americans are caregivers, according to a 2020 study with the National Alliance for Caregiving.
The study defines caregiver as someone providing “unpaid care to an adult with health or functional needs.”
The list of responsibilities is wide-ranging, from helping a parent who had surgery or an injury to full-time care for someone with memory issues.
The AARP study found that many caregivers struggle with their own health or finances.
Author Jane Wyatt spoke to attendees about balancing personal life commitments with caregiving responsibilities.
Wyatt is a former hospice worker who cared for her mother with dementia for more than 20 years.
“The path to help may start with being truthful with everybody,” she said. “Illness of any form is not something to be ashamed of.”
Wyatt compared the role to that of a “project manager,” coordinating personal care and hygiene, medical care and social activities.
She also shared lessons learned from caring for someone with dementia.
“Turn off the T.V., and just be present with them,” she said. “Music, movement and games are valuable — same with personal touch and doing things that make that person feel like they’ve accomplished something.”
Wyatt said caregivers should learn how to ask for help from friends and families.
“Be kind to yourself,” she said. “You are not a robot, and sometimes you just need time to reboot.”
New Braunfels resident Donna Lipsey is a caregiver for her mother and her husband.
“I’m doing double duty, so I thought I’d come here today to see what resources are out there,” Lipsey said. “I’m not good at asking for help, so I’ve already learned a lot today.”
Attendees learned how to navigate the early and advanced stages of caregiving.
Select Rehab demonstrated how to safely move someone from a sitting position to a standing position.
The team also showcased walkers and adaptive eating utensils.
“It’s all about identifying your needs,” said physical therapist Teresa Jimenez. “If you’re with someone all day, you know exactly what kind of help they need with eating or moving, so it’s important to learn how to provide that care safely.”
For caregivers like Lipsey, the day was an opportunity to connect with an often overlooked community.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m all alone in this, but it’s good to know that there are other people in the same boat,” she said.
Hope Hospice and EdenHill have created a new Facebook group to help caregivers share resources: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nbcaregiverexchange.
EdenHill will also be hosting a “deep dive” on residential care on Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.