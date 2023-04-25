Racers, ready your cardboard engines for the annual Thru the Chute Boat Race & River Expo event this Saturday, April 29.
Competitors will test their cardboard boats’ speed and structural integrity as they race down the city tube chute.
“There’s different generations that have participated in this … whether it was some of the family members getting together and doing this with their parents (or) even with their children,” Geronimo Aguirre, recreation manager for New Braunfels Parks and Recreation, said.
Awards will be given out in two different categories — novice and expert.
The expert awards consist of first, second and third place for time elapsed.
The categories under novice awards include epic fail, overboard advertising, team spirit and most creative.
Spectators can become a part of booths and activities at the event, promoting safety around water and keeping rivers clean.
Boat check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., while activities and the first launch will commence at 10 a.m.
The event will take place at 100 Liebscher Drive and is free for spectators.
“This last year we had well over 2,000 people that were in that area just watching; everybody was dying to get out again … it’s an iconic event to this city,” Aguirre said. “It was just such a great time and a great atmosphere for everyone of all ages to come out and just watch and cheer everyone else on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.