New Braunfels City Council members are expected to consider the first reading of a rezoning request to construct a car dealership on the southbound I-35 access road near Oak Creek Way on the city’s east side when they meet Monday night.
If passed by council members after two readings, the proposed Neighborhood Commercial District rezoning with a special use permit would allow for the relocation of an existing Hyundai dealership and the potential development and construction of a future auto sales and services project at 4165 and 4261 IH 35 North.
Potential resort plan up for discussion
Council members are also expected to take up consideration of the first reading of a rezoning and special use permit request allowing for the development of resort property on Sleepy Hollow Lane east of Gruene Road.
Approval after two readings on the measure would allow the development of the property with cottages, cabins, condos, RVs and supporting structures, including but not limited to a bathhouse, maintenance building and amenities.
About 80% of the nearly 20-acre tract is located within the Guadalupe River floodway and 1% annual chance floodplain.
Pet ordinance discussion
Also on the agenda is a presentation from Bryan Ruiz, the city’s neighborhood services manager, on a proposed ordinance regarding the retail sale of pets with possible direction from council members on how to proceed. The agenda does not list the measure as an action item.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members will issue a proclamation recognizing David Schoenvogel, who is celebrating his 40th year running the train at Landa Park.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A full agenda is available at www.newbraunfels.gov.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, newbraunfels.gov.
