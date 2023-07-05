After a strong season for the city’s high school softball teams, Canyon head coach Kevin Randle and New Braunfels head coach Samantha Flick have brought in postseason accolades for their contributions.
Randle and Flick were among the Texas High School Coaches Association Coaches of the Year for Region 8 in Class 5A and 6A, respectively.
Randle, the longtime Canyon stalwart, helped bring the Cougars back to form as they finished a 32-1 overall record, a district championship, the team’s fifth state tournament appearance and their third state championship game appearance.
Second-year coach Flick continued to build a foundation for her team as the Unicorns finished 2023 with a 24-15 record, their first district championship since 2012, and advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2005.
SV's Shanika Randle earns recognition from THSCA
Smithson Valley assistant softball coach Shanika Randle was named the Texas High School Coaches Association Regional Assistant Coach of the Year in Region 8-5A.
She helped lead the Rangers to a 27-18 overall record, as they made playoffs for the first time since 2018 and advancing to the Region IV-5A final for the first time since 2012.
Randle has been working alongside head coach Amanda Wolf-Schramm since their time coaching at Elgin High School. They both arrived at Smithson Valley in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.