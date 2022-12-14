Tuesday was a great day to be a Cougar when several Canyon High School clubs took elementary school students under their paws to give them a Christmas.
The year the tradition, dubbed Cougar Christmas, brought 95 students from Oak Creek, Freiheit, Goodwin Frazier and Clear Springs elementary schools to the Cougar Den to receive gifts picked for them by students representing organizations.
Cougar Christmas seeks to bring student leaders together to experience the excitement of giving back to the community and making a difference in the lives of future high school students.
“It kind of gets me a little emotional to see how excited our Canyon High School students are to truly serve future Canyon High School students, and knowing that they’re gonna leave a legacy for many years to come and build up our community,” said Nate Leonard, assistant head football coach.
Weeks before the event, school organizations learn about the kids they are assigned to, like their interests or hobbies, to create the perfect wish list for each kid to ensure they’re giving them an experience they’ll never forget.
“They truly care about these kids before they even meet them, and then when they’re able to give them something that they know is special to them, it means that much more for our students,” Leonard said.
When it comes to buying gifts, many groups pool their own money together, which means more for boys varsity basketball player Beck Hudson.
“I paid for myself, and I felt like that was a big way to show that it’s from me and not just from my parents or something,” Hudson said.
Hudson and the others in his group representing the team took their jobs as Santa very seriously — reaching for shopping carts rather than browsing the web for Christmas finds.
On shopping day, the high school group met up and made a whole event out of selecting items from the shelves for their students.
“It felt more personal, and it’s a good thing for us as a team to do together,” Jude Muckenfuss said. “We always do team bonding to get closer to each other, so it’s definitely better to do it in person than on the internet.”
As Jeremy Williams’ third year doing Cougar Christmas, he knew he wanted to go big, and pulled out all the stops to get their student a basketball hoop.
When it came time for the big day, the players were admittedly nervous about the recipient’s reaction to the gifts they bought for him.
“It definitely gave me butterflies because I was scared of what he’s going to say or do,” Williams said. “I think that’s the best part is like, you’re nervous about what he’s going to get even though you know what you got him.”
The elementary school student loved his gifts and spent time learning from the players in hopes of one day having him make the team.
“He was a knockdown shooter,” Williams said.
Cougar Den was filled with excitement and anticipation that day with Canyon students feeling the gravity and spirit of giving back, like one group from junior varsity tennis.
“As soon as we walked in the door you could already see the smile on his face when he saw the stack of presents,” Parker Ott said. “He started unwrapping them and every present there was just a bigger and bigger smile. I’m very happy the kid got to see that.”
For someone like Dalton Sifford, who doesn’t have younger siblings, seeing children enjoying themselves brought some Christmas wonder to the surface.
“Seeing this warms your heart, it brings that joy to you, and everyone is smiling and having a great time,” Sifford said. “Giving is just putting a smile on his face and putting a smile on our faces.”
