Canyon head football coach and athletic coordinator Travis Bush will reportedly lead the brand new program at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), according to a report Sunday from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Bush, who spent the last two years guiding the Cougars on the gridiron, went 9-2 during the 2022 campaign and helped Canyon qualify for the Class 5A Division I playoffs. In his first year at the helm at Canyon in 2021, Bush’s Cougars went 4-6.
Bush, who is a graduate of Gregory-Portland High School, is no stranger to building programs. His first head coaching job came at Seguin High School, where he took the Matadors from a struggling ballclub to a high-octane perennial postseason qualifier.
Bush also captured two district championships during his five seasons at Seguin and became known for engineering up-tempo offenses that piled on plenty of points.
UTRGV is slated to enter the recruiting race in 2024 and play its first collegiate game in 2025. The Vaqueros’ startup program announced its plans recently to build a football facilities complex that comes with a $30 million price tag.
UTRGV is set to be a full-fledged NCAA Division I FCS competitor from its first game in 2025 and is scheduled to play its league contests within the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.