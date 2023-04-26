Young musicians from Canyon High School and around Central Texas jammed out at Rockin’ R in Gruene for the annual Battle of the Bands on April 21.
The event raised $10,000 for Food for Kids, which provides meals to children in need.
Michael Sangoy, a Canyon High School senior and the school’s Key Club president, said he is proud that the group raised that money in just one night.
“Last year we raised only $800, so this was a much bigger event,” Sangoy said. “It’s a friendly competition. Different bands battle it out with a small setlist, and then people vote for their favorite by donating money.”
The eight bands played a variety of indie rock, metal, pop, folk-country and alternative rock.
To help keep donations rolling in, Sangoy promised that the winning band could shave his head if the event raised $5,000.
Soon after the Key Club team reached that goal — and Sangoy was introduced to a set of clippers by the band Blood Pollution — School of Rock offered to match the amount with another $5,000.
“That was incredible, and I didn’t even know what to say,” Sangoy said. “With this money, the organization can feed about 500 kids for three months.”
The event was part of the high school’s annual SPUD (Students Performing Unselfish Deeds) activities.
School clubs host fundraisers to generate money for local charities.
This year’s SPUD proceeds were all donated to Food for Kids.
Sangoy said he thinks the annual Battle of the Bands showcases the creativity, diversity, and giving spirit of New Braunfels’ younger generations.
“Next year is probably going to be even better,” he said.
