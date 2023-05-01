After finishing the regular season with a perfect record, Canyon softball (26-0) continued the trend against Leander in the bi-district round of the playoffs, sweeping the Lions 2-0.
Despite grabbing game one in a convincing 5-2 victory, the Cougars had a more challenging task in game two, winning 13-12 in the 11th inning.
Down 12-7 in the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars tied up the ball game off an RBI single from left fielder Markaylee Maldonado and a grand slam from pitcher Haley Carmona. Neither team got an advantage in extra innings until third baseman Ari Reyna hit a walk-off RBI single to left field in the bottom of the 11th.
In the contest, Carmona was 4-7 with two home runs and six RBIs. Catcher Dee Dee Baldwin was 3-3 with two homers, three runs and four RBIs while being walked four times.
Carmona picked up the win in the circle, allowing 20 hits, 12 runs and four walks while striking out 19 batters.
The Cougars will take on Alamo Heights in game one of the area round at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Somerset Softball Complex in Von Ormy.
