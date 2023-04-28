Sixteen Comal ISD athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers Wednesday, April 12.
The Cougars had seven of those athletes sign to colleges and universities.
From the Canyon football team, offensive lineman Mason Timmermann and linebacker Lane Buetow will head off to Tyler Junior College.
Boys soccer players Baden Arrieta and Anthony Ordonez signed to Our Lady Lady of the Lake University, while goalkeeper Niko Sellers will attend Texas Lutheran University.
Boys lacrosse player Trey Pena signed with Southwestern University. Girls lacrosse player Monica Klecan signed with Benedictine College.
The remaining nine athletes came from Smithson Valley.
From the football team, defensive end McLain Garrett and offensive tackler Teagan Owlsey signed with Tyler Junior College. Safety David De Hoyos will attend Amarillo College, and safety Weston Ross will attend North Central College.
Boys basketball guard Joshua Hines signed with Our Lady of the Lake University, while Carson Diamond signed with Schreiner University.
Girls soccer defender Kaili Castillo will attend Newberry College, while forward Jasmin Dominguez signed with Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Girls golfer Caroline Garcia will attend Ottawa University in Kansas.
