After going 4-6 in 2021, Canyon football bounced back this past season, going 9-2 overall, placing second in District 12-5A-I (6-1).
For their efforts, the Cougars had 23 players earn all-district honors.
Junior quarterback Deuce Adams was named the district’s Offensive MVP. He completed 66.9% (216-323) of his passes for 3,007 yards, 34 touchdowns and six picks. Also a threat with his feet, he ran 290 yards for two touchdowns.
Along with their quarterback, senior offensive lineman Mason Timmerman, senior wide receiver Xayvion Noland (65 REC, 1,260 YDs, 17 TDs) and junior wide receiver Eli Adams (64 REC, 848 YDs, 13 TDs) earned first-team all-offense honors.
On defense, senior linebacker Aiden Muckenfuss, senior defensive end Daniel Perez and junior cornerback Ray Stanley earned first-team all-defense honors.
Three Cougars made second-team all-offense: senior running back Jacob Alcorta, senior offensive lineman Judah Strakos and junior center Pola Nu’u.
Four Cougars defenders made second-team all-defense: senior outside linebacker Lane Buetow, junior defensive tackle Kyndie Arrambide, senior corner Lawson Fields and senior safety Kono Hiatt.
On special teams, senior kicker Owen Painter made the second team as a kicker and punter. Noland made the second team as a returner.
The Cougars had eight players earn honorable mention: senior safety James Sobrevilla, junior running back Daniel Bastion, junior wide receiver Duke Nagy, junior linebacker Colin Ott, senior fullback Bron Farr, senior wide receiver Brayden Sealey, sophomore linebacker Tate Box and senior defensive tackle Joseph Painter.
25 Rangers lauded
After making its first state quarterfinal since 2015, Smithson Valley football (12-2 overall, 7-0 in district) had 25 players earn All-District 12-5A-I honors.
Senior offensive tackle Colton Thomasson was the district’s Offensive Line MVP, while senior linebacker Gavin Woods was the district’s Defensive MVP.
On offensive, junior running back Doug Lantz, Thomasson, senior center Ty Stone, senior offensive tackle Teagan Owsley, senior tight end Mason Birch, senior wide receiver T.J. Hunt and senior running back Brayden Bafidis all earned first-team honors.
On the defensive end, Woods, junior linebacker Nicholas Dudzikowski, senior defensive end McLain Garrett, junior defensive tackles Jaxson Maynard and Dylan Gass, junior cornerbacks Jackson Duffey and Zach Gingrich and senior safety David De Hoyos made the first team.
As for special teams, junior kicker/punter Clayon Amaya made the first team as a kicker and punter.
Four Rangers were named second-team all-offense: Senior quarterback Chase Senelick, senior wide receiver Kyler Clarke, junior offensive guard Will Mack and senior fullback Corry Coleman.
Three Rangers were named second-team all-defense: senior linebacker Laine Richard, senior defensive end Noah Herring and senior safety Weston Ross.
Sophomore outside linebacker Cade Spradling and junior offensive tackle Jeremiah Jenkins were honorable mention.
