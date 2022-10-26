Canyon volleyball grabbed its third straight District 26-5A title, beating Wagner on Tuesday night.
The Cougarettes (39-7 overall) will share this year’s title with Smithson Valley, as both teams are 13-1 in district play and 1-1 against each other.
In its final regular-season contest, Canyon dominated the Thunderbirds 3-0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-8) with a strong attack that led to 46 kills, a .439 hitting percentage and a .512 kill percentage.
Senior middle blocker Courtney Pope and senior middle blocker Kloey Cato led the Cougarettes with nine kills each. Senior outside hitter Maya Jones had eight kills, and senior middle blocker Mia Dunaway posted six. Dunaway had team-high .750 hitting and kill percentage.
The Cougarettes had nine aces on the night, with junior setter Megan Hawkins leading with four, followed by senior setter Trista Henson with three.
Hawkins had 23 assists, seconded by Henson with 10 — her first contest with double-digit assists this season.
Defensively, Pope had three of the team’s four blocks. Senior defensive specialist Isabell Woo led Canyon with 12 digs, followed by senior outside hitter Danielle Classy with eight. Hawkins and senior defensive specialist Haylee Ranft each had seven digs.
The Cougarettes will now focus on the UIL playoffs starting Monday, Oct. 31.
Lady Rangers win 9th straight match
SEGUIN — Smithson Valley volleyball defeated Seguin on Tuesday, grabbing a co-district championship.
This is the Lady Rangers’ first District 26-5A title since moving down from Class 6A to 5A this season.
The Lady Rangers (35-7 overall, 13-1 in district) swept the Lady Matadors handily, 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16), winning their ninth straight match. They had 36 kills with a .313 hitting percentage, holding Seguin to 26 kills and a poor .047 hitting percentage.
Junior outside hitter Macie Mathis led the team in kills (eight), hitting percentage (.727) and kill percentage (.727). Senior middle blocker Lillie Johnson had seven kills, and senior right side Morgan Spradling had six.
The Lady Rangers had a strong service game with 10 aces on the night, led by junior defensive specialist Brittan Fedyk with four and junior outside hitter Olivia Fuentes with two.
Senior setter Hayley Barsky led with 18 assists, seconded by sophomore setter Marlowe Berry with 13.
Defensively, Spradling had a team-high three blocks, and Johnson had two. Fedyk had a match-high 14 digs, followed by senior outside hitter Emily Wertz with 12, senior defensive specialist Lauren Franco with nine and Fuentes with seven.
The Lady Rangers will set their sights on the UIL playoffs starting Monday, Oct. 31.
