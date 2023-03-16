With the conclusion of its season, Canyon boys basketball had three players recognized by District 26-5A.
Senior guard Keelan Harris and sophomore guard Chris Hernandez earned spots on the all-district second team.
Sophomore center Roman McFall claimed honorable mention.
The Cougars finished the year 7-28 overall and 1-13 in district play, tying them for seventh place in the league standings.
4 Rangers make all-district
Having finished its season, four Smithson Valley boys basketball players earned recognition from District 26-5A this week.
Junior shooting guard Gavin Londrie was the team’s lone first team all-district selection.
Senior Carson Diamond landed on the second team.
Junior small forward Jake Goode and junior point guard DJ Onezine were honorable mention choices.
The Rangers concluded the season with a 7-21 overall record, going 5-9 in district play. The team placed sixth in the league standings.
