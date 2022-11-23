In a season where both teams tied for the District 26-5A title and made it to the UIL volleyball regional quarterfinals, Canyon and Smithson Valley earned a bevy of all-district honors.
For the Cougarettes, junior setter Megan Hawkins was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. She led the team with 1,176 assists and had 15 matches with 30 or more assists.
Senior right side Maya Jones was named the Most Valuable Hitter. She had a team-high 401 kills, a .324 hitting percentage and a .416 kill percentage.
Senior libero Isabell Woo and senior outside hitters Courtney Pope and Danielle Classy earned first team all-district honors.
Senior middle blocker/right side Kloey Cato and senior middle blocker Mia Dunaway made it to the all-district second team.
Senior defensive specialist Caiden Lasala, junior middle blocker Josslyn Abel and senior defensive specialist/setter Trista Henson earned honorable mention.
Rangers win district honors
For the Lady Rangers, junior defensive specialist Brittan Fedyk was voted the district’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. She led the team with 742 digs and had 14 matches with 20 or more digs.
Senior setter Hayley Barsky was named the Most Valuable Setter. She had a team-high 774 assists and had 16 matches with 20 or more assists.
Sophomore setter Marlowe Berry, senior outside hitter Emily Wertz, senior middle blocker Lillie Johnson and senior right side Morgan Spradling earned first team all-district honors.
Junior outside hitter Olivia Fuentes was named onto the all-district second team.
Senior middle blocker/right side M.C. Ford, junior outside hitter/right side Macie Mathis, junior middle blocker Megan Zamora and senior defensive specialist Lindsey Zenner got honorable mention.
