ROUND ROCK — In the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A-II playoffs, Canyon boys soccer fell to Rouse 1-0 Friday night.
The loss ends the Cougars’ season, as they finish as bi-district qualifiers with an 11-9-3 overall record, placing fourth in District 26-5A (8-4-2 in district).
In the contest, Canyon senior goalkeeper Niko Sellers played the full 80 minutes, grabbed eight saves and allowed one goal.
With the season’s conclusion, the Cougars had nine players collect all-district honors.
Sellers was named the district Goalkeeper of the Year, and senior defender Anthony Ordonez was named the district Co-Defender of the Year.
Junior midfielder Cameron Griffin and senior midfielder Baden Arrieta made first team all-district.
Junior defender Ian Goodwin and sophomore defender Reed DeWitt made second team all-district.
Junior midfielder Cade Polson, junior defender Drew Greeborn and senior midfielder Hector Morales were honorable mentions.
Nine Rangers earn all-district recognition
SPRING BRANCH — After a solid regular season, Smithson Valley boys soccer fell in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A-II playoffs to Cedar Park in a 2-0 shutout Friday night.
The Rangers (16-9-1 overall, 11-3 in district) finish the season as bi-district qualifiers and second in District 26-5A standings.
At the end of the year, the Rangers had nine players earn district recognition.
Senior Matthew Capetillo won the District 26-5A Co-Midfielder of the Year.
Senior forward Jax Adkins, junior midfielder Gref Gelsone and senior goalkeeper Cade Sims made first team all-district.
Junior defender Chase Hansen and senior midfielder Noah Navarro made second team all-district.
Senior midfielder JD Worley, junior defender Clayton Amaya and sophomore defender Xavier Polendo were honorable mention picks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.