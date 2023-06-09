Canyon softball had one of its best seasons in school history in 2023, making its third-ever appearance in the state title game.
Finishing the year as Class 5A state runners-up, the Cougars continue to bring in accolades as eight of its nine starters earned All-District 26-5A honors.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona took home the 26-5A Most Valuable Player award. She finished the year 30-1 with 17 shutouts while also batting from the cleanup spot. She was a second-team choice last season.
Junior center fielder Harley Vestal won her second straight Offensive MVP award. Junior Dee Dee Baldwin was named the district’s Outstanding Catcher in her first season in a Canyon jersey. Both players also made the all-state tournament team.
Senior first base Sabrina Servantes and junior shortstop Riley Hester received 26-5A recognition for the second straight season, as both made the all-district first team. In 2022, Hester was second team all-district, while Servantes was an honorable mention pick.
Sophomore left fielder Markaylee Maldonado and junior third base Ari Reyna rounded out the first-team selections.
Sophomore second base Shelby Miller earned second team all-district honors.
The Cougars finished the year 32-1 overall (14-0 in district), with a 32-game win streak, making their first state tournament appearance since 2019 (fifth-ever) and their first state final since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.