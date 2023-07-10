Piggybacking off a pair of historic softball seasons for both teams, Canyon and Smithson Valley had players earn recognition from the Texas Sportswriter Association (TSWA).
Three Cougars, senior Haley Carmona and juniors Harley Vestal and Dee Dee Baldwin, and Rangers sophomore Madaline Haun were selected for the Blue Bell/TSWA Class 5A all-state first team.
Carmona was one of the top pitchers in the state with a 30-1 record in the circle with 17 shutouts. She also pitched a perfect game with 13 strikeouts against Boerne-Champion in a five-inning run-rule victory on March 14.
Baldwin, Canyon’s catcher, hit three-hole for the Coogs, sporting a .360 batting average going into the state tournament. She hit three walk-offs in 2023, including an RBI single in the regional quarterfinals against Liberty Hill on May 12.
Vestal was the Cougars’ center fielder and hit from the leadoff spot. She had a .360 average going into the state tournament. In game one of the Region IV-5A final series against the Rangers, she hit 3-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer for a 10-0 run-rule victory.
The trio helped lead Canyon to a 32-1 overall record with a Class 5A state title appearance.
Haun was selected as a designated hitter/designated player. She helped Smithson Valley to its first regional final since 2012. In the regional semifinal series against Mercedes, she had nine strikeouts in game two and hit two homers in the matchup.
