Cougars soared and roared at this year’s National Cheerleading Association High School Nationals competition.
While the varsity cheer team made a return appearance, it was the campus’ junior varsity team that stole the show in their first ever hunt for the national title with a performance that landed them in third place.
“It was a really young group, these individuals have never really competed,” said Brandon Villarreal, coach for the Canyon High School junior varsity cheer team. “We normally just take our varsity team to compete, but I was adamant with our head coach to take a second team, and to give them that opportunity.”
This is the second year for the head coach, whose team accompanied the Canyon varsity cheer team to the two-day event held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas this past January.
The team began preparing for the competition year before the school year even started.
They started with summer camp in Galveston where they earned the right to compete at the national level.
Training continued throughout football season with performances on the sidelines and received the choreography for the competition around October.
“The JV team has come a long way,” Villarreal said. “The JV team has been working extremely hard since October … and through the holidays coming up to the competition weekend.”
Under Villarreal’s leadership, the team competed in three categories — crowd leading, fight song and band chant.
“It’s pretty neat creating competitive choreography for them in a competitive environment,” Villarreal said.
The competition proved to be a great start for the junior varsity team and its head coach, who hopes to keep the momentum going.
“This team actually has set the standard for the future JV teams here at Canyon,” said Villarreal, who was also a former high school cheerleader. “We really saw the potential in our younger athletes.”
The junior varsity squad wasn’t the only member of the Canyon High School spirit team on the prowl for a win.
Calvin the Cougar, brought to life by Canyon High School junior Jeremiah Young, showed off his school spirit by being named as the Best Game Day Mascot.
The varsity team also showed its school spirit by taking on two cheer competitions back-to-back.
At the UIL Spirit State Championships, the team that collected fourth place overall and first place in the band chant competition last year looked to secure another place toward the top, but a slight misstep put them in 16th place.
“We’ve had a great competitive season,” said Gayla Gonzalez, coach for the Canyon High School varsity cheer team. “It just didn’t really end up the way we wanted it to … I think sometimes you learn more through challenges and adversity than you do through the ultimate success.”
Gonzalez and her team are going to work hard next season in hopes of reclaiming their competition success at the state and national levels.
