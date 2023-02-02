Like most athletes, Jeremiah Young has to compete in uniform — except his is a furry, full-body suit, a pair of clean white Air Force 1s and an almighty cat head to top it off.
Young, a junior at Canyon High School, is in his first year as the school’s mascot, Calvin the Cougar, but has already been making his name known nationally.
In January, Young and the Canyon cheer team went to the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) High School Nationals. He was honored as the Best Game Day Mascot at the competition.
“Walking in, I had the confidence that I was going to win,” Young said. “That was my mindset before that weekend happened. I won… I’m glad we [the team] walked out with something, and it was just amazing celebrating it with the team and the parents… Sometimes I still can’t believe it. Like nationally, in the United States — I won… I realized I had talent whenever I won the award.”
Despite the newfound validation, last year Young was only an enthusiastic fan in empty student sections trying to rile up home spectators.
“[My assistant principal] recommended me to go to the basketball games and hype up the crowd,” he said. “The first ever game I went to, there was nobody in the student section. It was only me. Over time there was more people that kept coming, and it just got crazier.”
With a talent for bringing energy to a crowd, Young was asked midway through his sophomore year to be the school’s mascot.
“I had a teacher, and my principal told me that I should become a mascot,” he said. “They’re like, ‘You should really consider being it.’ I never thought about it. I never really cared about [being a mascot]. I never even thought about any mascots before. I’ve never really seen any.”
Even though he was initially hesitant, Young eventually took the spot. However, the suit itself presented the most significant challenges.
Temperatures can reach over 100 degrees in the costume, and Young has had past issues with being able to see through Calvin’s head.
“In my first football game… I swear, I almost passed out,” Young said. “Seeing is really hard. I think I ran into another mascot once. I fell down the stairs. I [could not] see out of it at all… I see out of the mouth. There is protection glass where it is; every time I breathe, it fogs it up and makes it even worse to see. I just can’t ever win.”
Along with the physical challenges, Young also takes part in daily practices with the rest of the cheer team and preps for games, competitions, pep rallies and other community events.
Nonetheless, Calvin the Cougar is a fixture at all of these functions.
“Now that the public gets to see me actually participating, it makes me feel great,” Young said. “I’m being noticed, and Calvin the Cougar is also being noticed.”
For Young, being the symbol of Canyon has given him newfound confidence.
“Last year, I just hyped up the crowd because I don’t know, maybe I needed to be hyped up,” he said. “But now, having Calvin, I feel like I can do stuff, especially winning the award. That just really put a smile on my face.”
With national recognition and community support, Young wants to continue improving as a mascot, including wanting to learn to do a backflip in his suit. He’s also planning out a halftime routine for next season’s football games and hopes to take his talents to the collegiate level.
“I feel like I have a future,” Young said. “Back then, I used to not think that, but now I feel talented. I have a gift, apparently, and I never would have thought that.”
