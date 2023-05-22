GEORGETOWN — In the Class 5A state golf tournament, Canyon sophomore Presley Bolado finished in second place individually last week at White Wing Golf Club.
On day one, May 15, Bolado shot a score of 71, following it up by carding a 72 on day two, May 16. She finished with a two-day total of 143.
With the finish, Bolado concludes her sophomore season after also placing third at the District 26-5A tournament and fourth at regionals.
