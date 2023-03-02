Before its game against Dripping Springs Thursday, Canyon baseball recognized one of the program’s legendary players, Lance Berkman, by retiring his jersey.
A graduate of the class of 1994, the former Cougars first baseman was honored at home plate with a framed jersey and threw the ceremonial first pitch to start the contest. His No. 23 is a new addition to the right-field wall at Canyon’s baseball field.
“It’s hard to express how grateful I am for these people being willing to do this for me,” Berkman said. “They didn’t know me before. There’s very few people that are even in the district from when I was in school here. It’s been so long ago, but it’s just an honor. It’s just a great honor, and I’m thrilled to be here.”
After playing at Canyon, Berkman went on to play at Rice University, hitting .385 collectively with 67 career home runs, 41 of which came in 1997 as he led the Owls to their first College World Series appearance.
He continued into the professional ranks as the 16th overall selection in the 1997 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. Berkman was brought up to the majors in 1999 and played nearly 12 of his 15 career seasons for Houston.
Early in his career, Berkman was one-third of the Astros’ “Killer B’s” with Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.
He led the league in RBIs (128) in 2002, made six All-Star teams, had 366 career homers and batted in 1,234 runs. In 2011, Berkman won the World Series as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and was named the NL Comeback Player of the Year.
Despite gathering career accolades at all levels of the sport, being back at Canyon brings back some joyful memories for Berkman, despite being recognized nearly three decades after graduating.
“I haven’t been back here, I don’t think, since I played here,” Berkman said. “Just to walk around and just get this kind of this eerie sense of nostalgia. It’s been it’s been fun for me just to see everything and how it’s changed.”
Now the head baseball coach at Houston Christian University, Berkman wanted to leave a final message for the current Canyon team.
“Just enjoy your time that you have playing baseball in high school because it goes by so quick,” Berkman said. “I think back on my time [at Canyon], and it’s just a blink of an eye. It’s hard to appreciate when you’re on the front end coming through, but to the extent that you can, just enjoy it.”
