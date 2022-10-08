BUDA — Those who took the time to blink during Friday night’s showdown between Canyon and Hays were at a marked disadvantage.
In a furious back-and-forth District 12-5A-I battle that featured six touchdowns of over 40 yards, the Cougars emerged victorious 44-41 at Buda’s Shelton Stadium to hand the Hawks their first defeat of 2022.
Canyon senior wide receiver Xayvion Noland delivered the final offensive highlight of the night when he grabbed a short pass from Deuce Adams and picked his way through Hays’ defense en route to an electrifying 72-yard TD catch.
The score put head coach Travis Bush’s team ahead 44-41 with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter, and the Cougars’ defense came up with the game-clinching stop it needed to help Canyon bounce back from its first setback of the season two weeks ago after being shut out by Smithson Valley.
Bush’s Cougars (5-1, 2-1) were back to their efficient and explosive selves on offense against the Hawks (5-1, 2-1), but Hays answered the bell time and again with its high-octane ground attack.
A 25-yard rushing TD by Canyon’s Jacob Alcorta tied the game at 7-7, but the Hawks’ Zach Obara countered with a 70-yard TD rumble to begin the second quarter.
Canyon defensive lineman and short-yardage specialist Daniel Perez bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run to help tie the contest at 14 apiece, but Obara broke loose for a 65-yard scoring sprint moments later. The Cougars’ Deuce Adams showcased his own speed during a 60-yard TD run that brought his team within a single point at 21-20, but Kyree Payton’s 43-yard TD burst gave Hays a 27-20 lead after the ensuing PAT failed.
Canyon pulled even at the half thanks to a short scoring pass by Adams, who later gave the Cougars their first lead of the evening in the third period when he found Daniel Inman for a 20-yard TD strike. Prior to that, he converted a key fourth-and-5 situation with an 8-yard scramble.
Down 34-27, the Hawks drove for another tying score late in the third, and following a rare defensive stop, Payton erupted for a 77-yard TD run that put Hays in front once again, 41-34.
Owen Painter sliced into the Hawks’ edge with a 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Canyon’s defense was able to add a crucial stop, which allowed the offense to take possession at its own 22-yard line with five minutes left to play.
Noland only needed a fraction of that time to change the complexion of the game, as he shook multiple Hays defenders on his way to the eventual game-winning score.
After earning another quality win, the Cougars are ready to return home on Friday, Oct. 14 to continue district play against Lehman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.