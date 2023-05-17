This weekend, both New Braunfels High School and Canyon will represent the city in the UIL regional softball semifinals.
The Cougars come into round four in Class 5A with a perfect 28-0 record after sweeping through District 26-5A and becoming the first team in school history to finish the regular season undefeated.
It is the first time since 2019 the squad has made it this far in the playoffs.
“It’s exciting to get back here,” Canyon head coach Kevin Randle said. “We’ve been kind of stuck on that third-round bump for a few years. [It’s] pretty exciting to be able to get over that hump and see if we can try to make it a couple more rounds. The girls are pretty pumped up about it. I’m pretty excited to get here now, but it’s been a pretty fun ride this year so far, so hopefully, we keep it going a few more weeks.”
As for the Unicorns, this season has been about building on a newly-established foundation. In 2022, the team, led by then first-year head coach Samantha Flick, made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and just the second time in the last six.
A year later, the unit has won its first District 27-6A title since 2012 and is making its first regional semis appearance since 2005.
“It feels unreal to be this far,” Flick said. “From the moment I got to this school, I knew that they had potential in them, so getting them to see that potential themselves and seeing them this far has been really special.”
Canyon’s run this season has been dominant, as the team has shut out 14 of its opponents thus far. However, the Cougars have also shown the ability to rally to win in tight ballgames.
“We always have our foot on the gas, and everyone really does their job,” senior pitcher Haley Carmona said. “If someone doesn’t get a base hit before them, the next person is there to pick them up. I think we would do a really good job of picking each other up whenever we need it.”
A prime example of the Cougars’ adaptability in the clutch was their last contest against Liberty Hill, where they were trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Big plays by Sabrina Servantes, Ari Reyna, Shelby Miller and Harley Vestal tied the game at 2-2, setting up senior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin to hit a walk-off RBI single out on a line drive to right field for a 3-2 win.
“I think my approach stayed the same as the rest of the game, but I just knew [the pitcher] was gonna hit that outside corner,” Baldwin said. “Knowing our runners, I had to put something out that was gonna find a hole.”
For the Unicorns, the team started the 2023 season at 4-8 after facing formidable non-district opponents. Since then, the squad has gone 19-5 and is currently sporting an eight-game winning streak.
The experience has been surreal for senior co-captains Veronica Peitersen and Lily Warren.
“It’s kinda like a proud moment for us,” Peitersen said. “Working this hard from freshman year until now, if you would have told me my freshman year, we would end up like this far deep into playoffs… I probably would be crying.”
Although the Unicorns have been able to enjoy the moment, the team wants to take advantage of the momentum and continue their run toward state.
“I think every game I play for my sisters,” Warren said. “It’s not about myself anymore. It’s about laying out for every single ball that comes to me, hitting every pitch that’s possible to hit. We’re fighting for it.”
Canyon will face Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, the reigning runner-up in Region IV-5A and the current District 29-5A champion. The one-game showdown will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville.
The Unicorns will play San Benito in a best-of-three series to end the week. In the last matchup between the two on Feb. 23, the Greyhounds (35-4 overall, 10-0 District 32-6A) won 6-0. The rematch will be at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi. Game one is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19. Game two is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and game three, if needed, will follow directly after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.