AUSTIN — For the first time in five seasons and the third time in school history, Canyon’s softball team is headed to the state title game.
The Cougars defeated Colleyville Heritage 2-0 Friday at the University of Texas in the Class 5A UIL state semifinals.
With a complete game shutout in the circle from pitcher Haley Carmona and a two-run triple from left fielder Markaylee Maldonado in the bottom of the sixth, the Coogs improved to 32-0 and are one game away from their second state title and a perfect season.
Canyon’s runs were much anticipated, as neither squad could secure a base hit through the first three innings.
The Panthers were the first to do it with a double from Luna Flores in the top of the fourth. She stole third base soon after, but the Panthers flied out to left field, stranding their lone runner.
The Cougars also got into scoring position in the next frame as junior center fielder Harley Vestal stole third, and Mackenzie Stindt stole second with one out, but back-to-back batters flied out to end the inning with two runners on base.
Still tied 0-0 through four, the Panthers were caught being overzealous in the next two innings, failing to steal second base in the top of the fifth and third base in the top of the sixth, ending both frames.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers walked two straight batters in Vestal and shortstop Riley Hester, leaving Maldonado to bring home both with a triple deep out to right field. That gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead. She rounded third in an attempt to score another run but barely failed to reach home plate.
With Canyon up by two, and three outs away from a victory, Carmona delivered, retiring her next three batters and striking out the final two.
She finished the day with four strikeouts, only allowing two hits and one walk.
Maldonado was 1-3 on the night with a triple and two RBIs. Vestal was 1-2 with a double and a run.
One game away from the finish line, the Cougars will face their toughest opponent yet in Montgomery Lake Creek (43-1), the reigning Class 5A state champion. The Lions defeated Frisco Heritage 9-0 in their semifinal contest Friday, winning for the 84th time in their last 85 games.
Game time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
