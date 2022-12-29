The Canyon Lake Water Service Company will have enough water supply to meet increased demand in the next decade, according to the utility’s report approved by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday.
The system provides water for more than 69,000 people in the county.
Comal County requires water companies with more than 1,000 connections to report on their ability to meet current demand and projected growth.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the report enables the county to approve subdivisions that will connect to utilities during the next three years.
“As these utilities grow and their service areas get larger and their demands get larger, we then reevaluate their capability to serve these proposed subdivisions,” he said.
From 2019 to 2021, the CLWSC service area grew by nearly 14% each year.
During that period, the utility acquired connections in Texas Country Estates, Clear Water Estates and Canyon Lake Villas.
The utility estimates that by 2030, the service area will have a population of more than 100,000 people.
Most of the Canyon Lake Water Service Company’s connections are for homes.
But the utility also serves some commercial businesses and firefighting operations.
The system used about 2.6 billion gallons of water in 2021. That demand is projected to increase to 3.5 billion gallons in 2030.
CLWSC receives surface water from Canyon Lake and groundwater from the Trinity Aquifer.
The utility uses groundwater monitoring wells to ensure the aquifer recharge levels are enough to offset demand.
CLWSC plans to work with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and New Braunfels Utilities on projects for future water supplies.
Projects that could help meet future demand include activating inactive wells, tapping into the Carrizo Aquifer, wastewater reuse for landscape irrigation, and aquifer storage and recovery.
Canyon Lake Water Service Company added backup generators to several well and pump sites this year to be used in emergencies.
Hornseth said the report is not a simple, automatic approval from the county.
The county also requires reports from NBU, Crystal Clear and San Antonio Water Systems, the last of which took nearly 15 years to meet the county standards for approval.
“It’s a pretty good check on these water systems, and it makes sure that they provide the forward-looking growth data that they need to project for,” Hornseth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.