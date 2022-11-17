Police have arrested a former Canyon Lake High School teacher and charged her with having an “improper relationship” with a student.
Comal County Sheriff’s deputies arrested New Braunfels resident Devon Hooper, 38, on Monday and booked her into the Comal County Jail.
She was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.
A criminal complaint from a Comal County Sheriff’s Office detective alleges that for at least a month, Hooper sent a 15-year-old Canyon Lake student explicit photographs and messages.
Officers first learned of the alleged incidents when the boy’s parents filed a police report in October.
At that time, Hooper was the boy’s teacher. She had also been his teacher last school year.
On Monday, Canyon Lake High School principal Mark Oberholtzer sent parents an email about the alleged incidents.
The email notes that Hooper resigned two weeks ago, and the district was waiting to notify parents until law enforcement finished investigating the allegations.
After searching the boy’s phone, police found that communication had been ongoing between Hooper and the boy since late September.
The report does not say if the communication was over text messages, email or another social media platform.
The report says “there were several mentions of sexual acts, meeting outside of school, and touching.”
Hooper also sent the boy several photographs of herself in lingerie.
“The message from Devon seemed to escalate as she would ask for favors of (the boy) and discuss them being together,” the police report said.
Messages allegedly showed that Hooper would buy snacks and gifts for the student.
“Several messages observed showed that Devon was aware that her actions were illegal and that she could be fired and or arrested for her actions with (the boy),” the report said.
Police said that Hooper also provided a written statement to the school administration “to explain the relationship.”
She allegedly admitted to the communications and the photographs in that statement.
The CLHS email to parents said that students’ safety and security “is one of our highest priorities and a responsibility that we take seriously.”
Oberholtzer noted that the district conducts full background checks on all new hires.
“I know that it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our former teachers was charged with a crime such as this,” he said.
The principal added that the administration would be available to address parents’ and students’ concerns.
Police contacted Hooper on Nov. 4, but she declined to speak with a detective.
Hooper is charged with having an improper relationship between educator and student — a second-degree felony.
Her attorney’s information is not included in the police reports.
