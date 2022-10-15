FISCHER — In a wild showdown between two Comal ISD opponents, Canyon Lake defeated Davenport 38-35 on Friday night.
Both teams came into the matchup at the top half of the District 13-4A-I standings. The Wolves (6-1 overall, 1-1 in district) arrived with an undefeated record. The Hawks (3-3 overall, 2-0 in district) started the season 0-3 but recovered by winning their next two.
The contest was an offensive back-and-forth battle, but the Hawks’ rushing attack, led by senior running back Helijah Johnson, proved too much for the Wolves to slow down.
The Hawks got on the board first with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 29-yard run by Johnson, going ahead 7-0.
The Wolves came back with a more aggressive response, scoring a 5-yard touchdown run by junior wideout Emmet Greiman, topped with a 2-point conversion run by junior quarterback Triston Hamlin, for an 8-7 lead.
Davenport then attempted an onside kick, but the Hawks recovered and turned it into a 22-yard field goal.
The Wolves followed with a 20-yard touchdown run by junior wide receiver Kyler Payne, putting them back ahead, 14-10. They tried another 2-point attempt but failed.
Johnson fumbled on the first play of the Hawks’ following possession. Sophomore linebacker Aryck Singletary recovered the ball.
The Wolves could not make much of the possession, getting in a fourth-and-15 situation, but, shockingly, they went for it. Hamlin dropped back and heaved a pass near the end zone, but it was intercepted by senior wide receiver/defensive back Chase Anderson, closing out the first quarter.
In the second, the Hawks returned to take a 16-14 advantage as senior quarterback Hunter Anderson found Chase Anderson for a 26-yard score. Canyon Lake missed the point-after attempt.
The Wolves took the next possession at their 11-yard line but fumbled on the first play, and the Hawks recovered. With control in opposing territory, Johnson ran for what could have been a 22-yard score, had he not fumbled through the back of the end zone, giving the Wolves a touchback.
This time, Davenport responded in three plays and finished off a 77-yard touchdown from Hamlin to junior wideout Kyler Payne, going up 21-16.
Set up by a 23-yard run by Johnson, the Hawks scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Justin Abbott, ending the half up 23-21.
Although the Wolves’ offense was potent in the first half, they had a tough time getting their running game going. Senior running back Shastin Golden only ran the ball six times for 16 yards through two quarters.
Golden finally got his feet under him during the second half, as he had six carries on the Wolves’ first drive, including a 2-yard touchdown for a 28-23 lead.
The Hawks took back the lead 31-28 as sophomore fullback James Garza grabbed a goal-line touchdown, and Johnson scored the 2-point conversion.
Davenport went three-and-out, leaving the Hawks to extend their lead to 38-28 off a quarterback sneak from Hunter Anderson with 9:56 left in the game.
The Wolves almost took a kick return to the house on the following kickoff, but they fumbled through the end zone, giving the Hawks a touchback.
The Wolves got on the board one last time as Golden got a goal-line touchdown, making it 38-35. However, they could not recover the onside kick, leaving the Hawks to run out the clock after a gutsy fake punt call in which Hunter Anderson found Hayden Baker all alone for a huge first-down conversion.
Both teams will be back on the field next Friday as the Hawks will head on the road to face Burnet while the Wolves will host Lampasas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.