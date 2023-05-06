KINGSVILLE — In the Region IV-4A championship track and field meet from April 28-29, Canyon Lake put up a strong showing at Javelina Stadium.
Last season’s Class 4A state champion in the girls pole vault, senior Alencia Lentz, will return this year as she repeated as the regional champion. Her vault of 14 feet and two inches was nearly three feet higher than second place, a new personal record, a new school record and a new meet record.
Cadence Patterson finished fourth in the girls 3200-meter (11:28.29) and third in the 1600-meter with a new school record of 5:15.18. She will be a ninth-place wild card at the state finals.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Lentz, Aubrey Abey, Hannah Hammer and Ayren Lightfoot also set a school record of 4:02.33, finishing in sixth place.
Individually on the girls side, Lightfoot also placed fifth in the 400-meter, finishing with a time of 58.96 seconds. Hammer placed seventh in the 800-meter run (2:26.69). Claire Schroeder finished the 300-meter hurdles in seventh place (48.97).
In the field, Savanna Oberholtzer finished eighth and ninth in the long jump (33 feet and 4.5 inches) and the triple jump (17 feet and 0.75 inches), respectively.
On the boys side, Coby Mickey finished third in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet and six inches.
The Class 4A state track and field meet is on Thursday, May 11 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
