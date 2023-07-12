Volunteers and staff with the Dr. James C. Curry Food Pantry of the Canyon Lake Community Resource & Recreation Center (CRRC) have already served more clients seven months into the year than they did the entirety of last year, with a current total of more than 4,600 clients.
CRRC Executive Director Sean Bailey said the pantry is on pace for 11,000 client visits this year. In 2023 so far, pantry officials have given out $380,000 worth of food to the community.
The client-choice pantry is open five days a week, with volunteers available to provide client assistance. Shoppers are allotted a certain amount of food they can select, specified with labels on the shelves.
Clients can come in once a month to shop the shelves and weekly to acquire produce and bread. Realistically, a client can come into the pantry up to six times a month to get food, Bailey said.
The pantry is always stocked with veggies, canned beans, rice, pasta, bread and other items. Personal hygiene, cooking and cleaning items are also available. Dairy items are harder to acquire and keep stocked because they expire so quickly, Bailey said.
Pantry staff members acquire food by ordering through the San Antonio Food Bank, through grocers in the area who donate product and also food drives. Recently, CRRC Development Director Tiffany Quiring organized an online food drive, which included a registry through Amazon of needed items donors could order for the pantry or find elsewhere. Through that singular food drive, the pantry easily collected at least 1,000 pounds of food, Bailey said.
“The Canyon Lake community is absolutely phenomenal,” Bailey said. “When we need help, there’s a lot of people that are in need in Canyon Lake, but there’s a lot of people that will respond to that need. Whenever we call out to the community that we need help, they show up in full force.”
The pantry and its warehouse are currently undergoing some renovations to meet the growing need, made possible through a sizable grant from Methodist Healthcare Ministries. This includes more storage space to hold food for longer periods of time and other improvements to present clients with a “world-class” experience, Bailey said. The pantry also receives continued funding support from the McKenna Foundation and United Way.
“We want folks to have an experience like any other retail experience they’d have, except without the ticket at the end,” Quiring said.
The back wall of the food pantry is the newly-designated produce section because pantry officials think it is important to promote healthy options, Bailey said. James C. Curry, who the pantry is named after, has a Ph.D. in food medicine and has offered to craft recipes for display that involve the produce. Clients will be able to take pictures of the recipes and put them into practice at home.
The pantry also has a “summer snax” program, in which each client receives one bag for each child in their household. The bag includes microwavable and easy snacks such as beef jerky, pudding and mac & cheese. Pantry officials give out around 400 to 500 bags throughout the summer, Bailey said.
The pantry’s largest client segment is seniors on fixed incomes, but Bailey said about 26% of this year’s pantry clients are 18 years old or younger. This means that a full quarter of the food coming out of the pantry is going to young adults and children.
The San Antonio Food Bank also reported that 46% of the households it serves have at least one working adult, Quiring said.
“Yes we’ve got folks that are struggling, we might have seniors that are restricted as far as their income goes, they’ve got to live on that fixed income, but we also have plenty of other people that are working individuals that are relying on us to kind of get them through,” Quiring said.
Additionally, pantry staff members have seen more and more people experiencing homelessness walk through the pantry doors, Bailey said. This year’s 2023 Point-in-Time count by the Homeless Coalition identified an approximate 10% increase in people experiencing homelessness in Comal County, according to a press release.
“We feel and we see a large growth in the homeless population. Now, whether we see that or whether it’s showing up to our doors more, it’s hard to determine, but we are seeing more and more homeless walk into our pantry doors on a weekly basis,” Bailey said. “And so now we are trying to adjust to ensure we have bags and other things for them because they don’t have the ability to keep cold food or do certain things. We’re looking at how can we adjust to better serve the homeless population from a food security perspective when they don’t have a house or a fridge to put (food) in.”
Those looking to volunteer with the pantry can apply on the CRRC website, and volunteer orientations are held monthly. Donations can be made in-person at the CRRC or through its website. Those looking to donate can also order items through online vendors and have them shipped to the pantry.
