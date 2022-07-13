Long before the sun reaches the clouds, Tina Griffin is already hard at work. With her body crouched down over the greenery and her hands buried in soil, she listens to the gentle hum of the bees and the sound of dragonflies flitting from above.
The sun begins to rise as she works, and is welcomed with the chime of the church bells as she communes with mother nature — the task of gardening and the serene environment providing what she considers to be the best form of therapy.
Griffin is one of several members of the Canyon Lake Community Resource & Recreation Center’s (CRCC) garden lending their green thumbs to serve the community by growing fresh produce for the center’s food pantry.
However, members aren’t merely trying to give back to the community, they are looking to teach volunteers, especially young volunteers, to tend a garden so they can pass the knowledge on to future generations.
“We instill in them the things that we want to see them move forward (with), and set an example for them,” Griffin said. “(When) we live by that then they will continue to do so themselves.”
The program is called adopt a plot and encourages community contribution through adopting a plot to grow vegetables for a good cause while simultaneously learning what it takes to maintain a garden.
Adopt a plot supports Canyon Lake CRRC’s food pantry by donating much of the garden’s produce to stock the center’s food pantry with herbs like rosemary and sage, and vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers.
For nearly seven years the garden has been growing and harvesting fresh produce for the food pantry helping to feed 4,500 families with the 2,000 pounds of food the garden contributes every year.
“I think everybody that comes in has the same idea, that they want to give back to the community … they’re here to help the community,” Griffin said.
Since its rebirth in 2015, the garden has grown dramatically with new berths containing a number of fresh vegetables such as eggplant and okra.
In 2013, Canyon Lake CRRC attempted to create a garden on what was formerly a volleyball court next to the center’s recreation center — the place the garden now resides, but had little success until Joe Ed Lyles, who is now the garden’s manager, stepped in to help with operations.
The garden required a ton of work, but after weeding the ground and cleaning up the area, the garden has grown exponentially and now houses just over 50 plots, with some provided by the Canyon Lake Rotary Club.
“(Gardening) keeps me active and gives me a purpose in life, and I (get to) give back to the community … that’s what it’s all about,” Lyles said. “Often there (is a sense of camaraderie) — we’re having a good time and talking with each other, sharing things and trying to help each other.”
In addition to some common vegetables growing in the garden, its hard working gardeners are beginning to experiment with new techniques to preserve and grow crops. The gardeners have introduced new crops such as watermelon, which they’ve had little success with in the past, and have begun new techniques to grow squash by applying foil and toilet paper rolls to maintain it.
While gardening can be very rewarding for those up for the task, it can also be a challenge of trial and error for those who work to learn and constantly improve their gardening skills, Griffin said.
“I like to tell people that your plot is like your body — what you put in it is what it’s going to produce,” Griffin said. “You have to stay on top of it because it’s disappointing to see your crop die — it’s sad … (but) failure is part of gardening because that’s how you learn.”
The secret to maintaining the organic garden is giving crops plenty of attention by amending the bed, putting plenty of nutrients in the soil and making adjustments to ensure the success of the crop, Lyles said.
As the garden continues to expand, the committee is looking forward to starting an orchard nearby and pressing on with their mission to educate people about gardening and its many benefits. As a result, the center is going to start offering free gardening classes in September.
In the meantime, Canyon Lake CRRC is still in need of people willing to adopt a plot and is currently looking for more volunteers willing to help with tending the garden — no experience necessary and supplies provided.
Interested individuals can learn how to adopt a plot on the center’s website or sign up to volunteer online or in person at the Canyon Lake CRRC office.
