After another solid season, Canyon Lake baseball had six players bring in postseason honors from District 27-4A.
Senior Griffen Williams was named the district’s MVP with a .381 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.
His younger brother, sophomore Carter Williams, was the district Newcomer of the Year with a .298 average, seven homers and 32 RBIs.
Twin brothers Hunter and Chase Anderson were first team all-district selections. As a pitcher, Hunter had an 8-3 record with a 2.32 ERA and 55 strikeouts. Chase had 36 hits, with a .371 average and scored 30 runs.
Junior pitcher Luke Roskin and senior second baseman Travis Parma made the all-district second team.
The Hawks finished the season 22-10 overall, placing second in district and winning their third bi-district title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.