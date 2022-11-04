The Canyon Lake overlook park and dam access near the lake office will be closed until late December for construction, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week.
The closure for pedestrians and vehicles begins on Monday, Nov. 7.
Crews anticipate the construction will be done by Dec. 23.
But the work could finish sooner, depending on the weather.
Canyon Lake manager Javier Pérez said the crew is repainting the parking lots, patching potholes at the entrance and building a new exit lane at the main entrance to the overlook park.
“Given the heavy equipment that we have over here, that poses a safety hazard to the public,” he said. “This way our contractor can work without interruptions.”
The crew will also install new security cameras at the lake office.
Visitors can still access the dam at the north side near the North Park campground.
“That area will be accessible for pedestrians,” Pérez said. “We have a small parking lot for six vehicles, so it’s first come, first served.”
The Madrone Trail and the John Hancock Trail will remain open.
