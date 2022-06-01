The mulch pile fire Canyon Lake and New Braunfels firefighters worked over the weekend east of the Farm-to-Market Road 306/FM 2673 intersection will continue to flare from time to time, authorities said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and New Braunfels Fire Department units were called to the site at Eden Ranch Drive and Purgatory Road around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
It spread to the point that nearby Camp Fimfo (campgrounds) was evacuated as a precaution; the fire was contained around 5:30 p.m.
Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said the mulch pile has been around for about five years, flaring up from time to time.
“It is a thick layer (several feet deep) and it is likely we will continue to respond for it whenever the humidity drops and winds pick up,” said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel, whose crews are the first called to respond when sporadic fires occur. “It is nearly impossible to get enough water through the layers to completely extinguish fire like this.
“We have been out there several times over the last week. But I don’t think those times it had spread and grown as much as it did on Sunday.”
Both crews remained on the scene for hours until NBPD units departed around 7 p.m.
