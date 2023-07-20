Editor’s Note: This article includes depictions of domestic abuse and violence. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Crisis Center of Comal County 24-hour crisis line at 800.434.8013 or 830.620.4357, or text 830.310.2199.
A Comal County jury sentenced a Canyon Lake man to life in prison this week for aggravated kidnapping and severe abuse of a 19-year-old woman.
Zachary Alexander Woods, age 29, was arrested in March 2022 after a neighbor called police when the teenager knocked on her door for help.
The woman was “severely beaten and bruised from head to toe,” according to a news release from the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
A four-day jury trial featured testimony from the neighbor who called police, Canyon Lake EMS, hospital staff, law enforcement, and the victim.
The woman told the jury that she met Woods in Dec. 2021 and soon moved in with him.
The DA’s office said Woods broke two of her cellphones, assaulted her multiple times, and “threatened that she would not see her son again.”
In March 2022, Woods would not let the woman leave his home.
“He was convinced that the victim was trying to frame him for unspecified crimes and accused her of infidelity and flirting with his friends,” the DA’s office said. “He would interrogate her about these activities and if she did not give him the answer he wanted to hear, he would punch her with his fists.”
Woods hit the woman with a bat, belt and extension cord. He stabbed her with a knife, stomped the back of her head, back and feet and waterboarded her.
The victim told the jury about the injuries. Some of them are still visible, including “ dents in her forehead from the defendant repeatedly head-butting her and scars on her back from being hit with an extension cord.”
Woods chipped three of the victim’s teeth and burned her face with a cigarette.
Medical experts told the jury that the victim had a lacerated spleen, a broken hand, a broken nose, a broken tailbone, and back and rib fractures.
When Woods “finally fell asleep, she decided to try to escape.”
Comal County Detective Frank Cockrell told the jury that law enforcement had found 20 audio recordings on Woods’ cellphone, which depicted him beating the woman over several days.
The jury heard the recordings.
“Det. Cockrell also testified that when the victim’s mother arrived at the hospital, he had to prepare her before she walked into her daughter’s room because she was unrecognizable due to her injuries,” the DA’s office said.
Woods has a previous criminal record, which includes aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest,and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
His most recent charges that the jury heard testimony about were aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon, and aggravated sexual assault.
The jury heard testimony from an ex-girlfriend of Woods about his abuse that sent her to the hospital.
Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp sought the life prison sentence for Woods.
The jury deliberated less than 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.