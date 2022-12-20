A 48-year-old Canyon Lake man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of distributing and receiving child pornography.
FBI agents found that Seth Perricone “had been downloading and distributing child exploitation material since 2012,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
The man shared thousands of files containing child sexual abuse.
Perricone was arrested in 2018.
“Child pornography violations are horrific crimes that plague victims long after their original abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza. “With this lengthy sentence by the court, the victims in this case were given the justice they deserve.”
The FBI investigated the case as part of Project Safe Childhood.
The initiative is a multiagency project to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”
Project Safe Childhood also works to identify and rescue victims of these crimes.
“This sentencing of 30 years in federal prison illustrates the severity of Seth Perricone’s crimes against innocent children,” said Oliver Rich Jr. of the FBI San Antonio Division. “Working with our law enforcement partners, the FBI will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from dangerous predators.”
A federal jury found Perricone guilty in July, and he was sentenced on Dec. 15.
In addition to his prison sentence, Perricone was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release.
