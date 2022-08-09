Despite a shortage of manpower, District Attorney Jennifer Tharp and the Comal County justice system have continued resolving hundreds of criminal cases that originated before and following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the 10-year sentence recently handed to a former Comal ISD administrator after his conviction of theft by a public servant, a Comal County jury sentenced Troy Allen Dennis, 57, of Canyon Lake to life in prison after it found him guilty on a single charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6 in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court.
The charge was one of six contained in two indictments against Dennis that were handed up by a Comal County grand jury on Jan. 3, 2018. One indictment charged him with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6 between 2014 and 2016.
The other charged Dennis with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and one count of indecency-sexual contact involving a child under the age of 17, all three stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred between 1998 and 2000.
Tharp said both victims, family members who were baby-sat by Dennis and his wife, testified during the two-day trial. The younger girl was 5 years old when she was abused by Dennis “on or about the 9th day of February 2016,” according to the indictment.
Tharp said she didn’t immediately tell her parents of the abuse but later reported it to another family member, who then informed authorities. The other female, now an adult, testified Dennis had sexually abused her when she was between the ages of 5 to 12 years old, Tharp said.
“She stated that Dennis always told her if she ever told anyone she would get in a lot of trouble,” Tharp said. “She said she had to speak up when she learned that Dennis was abusing another child.”
Tharp said the jury believed Dennis was an opportunist who “took the opportunity to sexually abuse both girls to satisfy his own sick desires,” Assistant District Attorney Daniel Floyd said in his closing argument. They deliberated only 15 minutes before handing down the life sentence.
Dennis, who had been free on $230,000 bail since March 2018, was immediately handcuffed and taken to Comal County Jail.
Tharp thanked Floyd and ADA Lauren Cole for prosecuting the case on behalf of the state, along with Comal County Sheriff’s Office Det. Danny Dufur; Susan White and Stacy Dufur with Children’s Advocacy Center; and Janie Mott, Donna Dishman and Dana Leopold for comforting the victims and their families during the court process.
“Additionally, thank you to the second victim who bravely came forward to report the abuse and courageously testified in the trial, helping to ensure that Dennis never has the opportunity to abuse another child again,” Tharp said.
Other cases
During June and July, Tharp said her office saw 597 cases disposed in district courts and county courts of law. Included were 181 felony cases that were settled through pleas and jury verdicts that led to prison sentences issued in district courts.
Tharp thanked her group of interns who helped with casework over the summer: Justin Whitley, Connor Mack, Cody Kent, Ali De Leon, Maggie Ford and Sydney Grimes. She also credited juries, judges and staffers Cole, Floyd, Sammy McCrary, Jessica Frazier and Jacqueline Doyer for their work in cases that included:
• Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Spring Branch, previously found guilty of aggravated robbery by a Comal County jury, elected to have the court assess his punishment. On June 1, Judge Bascon sentenced Rodriguez to 35 years in prison. “During the trial, the jury was presented with evidence that Rodriguez stabbed the elderly victim with a sword four times,” Tharp said.
• Laura Turner, 35, of Live Oak, pled guilty to injury to a child and was sentenced to seven years in prison by Judge Bascon. “Turner provided a child under the age of 14 with alcohol and drugs to the point that the child was violently ill,” Tharp said, adding that instead of taking the child to the hospital or contacting family, he was abandoned outside in the cold. “The child had to be rushed to the hospital, fell into a coma and is still traumatized,” she added.
• Patrick Tarkington, 48, of New Braunfels, who pled guilty to continuous violation of a protective order and was sentenced by visiting Judge Dan Mills to eight years in prison. Tarkington’s offense level was enhanced to a second-degree felony due to a previous burglary of habitation conviction in Guadalupe County.
• Bryan Riepl, 35, of Katy, was found guilty of driving while intoxicated with two or more previous convictions for the same type of offense. His punishment was enhanced because of a prior prison stint for a sexual assault of a child out of Harris County and over 100 violations of interlock devices mandated by previous convictions, Bascon sentenced Riepl to 20 years in prison.
• Mark Rodriguez, 49, of New Braunfels, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams (methamphetamine). Rodriguez’s punishment was enhanced due to prior convictions for sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Judge Bascon sentenced him to 30 years in prison.
• Michael Chaney, 39, of Midland, who pled guilty to forgery and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under one gram, was sentenced to four years in prison by Judge Jack Robison.
• Theresa Lawless, 47, of Canyon Lake, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. Tharp said because of her extensive criminal history, the charge was enhanced as a habitual offender and Judge Bruce Boyer sentenced her to 24 years in prison.
• Thomas Pfeiffer, 37, of Spring Branch, pled guilty to aggravated assault against a public servant and was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Bascon.
• Carlos Parra, 27, of San Antonio, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams (methamphetamine) and was sentenced to 4 years in prison by Judge Dib Waldrip.
• John Crocker, 35, of New Braunfels, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under 1 gram, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His punishment was also enhanced due a criminal history that included arson of a vehicle, and Judge Robison sentenced Crocker to 20 years in prison.
