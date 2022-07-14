A Canyon Lake man arrested on federal child pornography distribution charges four years ago was convicted on those charges earlier this week.
Federal authorities said Seth Elred Perricone, 47, was convicted on six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography on Wednesday, which followed a two-day trial in U.S. District Court Judge Xavier Rodriguez’s court inside the federal courthouse in San Antonio.
According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Perricone shared more than 115,000 files of child pornography over the Internet. The criminal complaint alleged that between July 31, 2017 and Jan. 21, 2018, “he transmitted several thousand files depicting the exploitation of children.”
Officials said the investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice had its radar on Perricone, who in 2011 was acquitted of charges he sexually assaulted a child in Harris County in 2009.
After they tracked an internet IP address to Perricone’s home, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force served a search warrant at the residence on Jan. 26, 2018.
Seized were several electronic devices, including a computer that a later forensic examination determined had downloaded more than 115,000 files of child pornography.
An arrest affidavit said Perricone, who was working outside of his home at the time it was raided, told federal agents he was the only operator of the electronics, “and admitted to downloading the files,” it said.
Perricone, in federal custody since his arrest, faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the seven counts. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 3.
So happy he was caught! Excited for fbi and the US Attorneys office. Thank you for your hard work! Our streets are safer.
