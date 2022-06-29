The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Canyon Lake man and charged him with the shooting and killing of his father.
At about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Comal County deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Campbell Drive in Canyon Lake for a reported shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the body of a man inside, identified as 51-year-old Paul Stautzenberger of Canyon Lake, authorities said.
Officials say an investigation into the shooting began immediately, and deputies took 25-year-old Yacob Hickman, who was at the residence at the time, into custody. Hickman is the biological son of the victim.
No other information regarding the circumstances of the arrest or details of the investigation, was immediately available late Wednesday.
Deputies booked Hickman into the Comal County Jail and charged him with first-degree felony murder.
His bond was set at $250,000.
“The scene was processed by the Comal County Crime Scene Unit,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer. “The investigation into this homicide is still ongoing by detectives with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.”
